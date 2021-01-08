Wilson Health to host blood, plasma drives

SIDNEY — Wilson Health will celebrate January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by sponsoring a community blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion Post, 1265 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney.

Wilson Health will host a COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma drive Thursday, Jan. 21 from 12 to 6 p.m. in the Professional Building, 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney.

Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The Wilson Health Jan. 21 COVID-19 Plasma drive is open only to qualified donors eligible to give COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) for the treatment of critically ill coronavirus patients.

First-time convalescent plasma donors must have proof of positive test for COVID-19 and be free of symptoms for at least 14 days. Both first-time and previous donors must register at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent (form available at www.givingblood.org), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.