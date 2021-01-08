On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers, or virtually, and others welcome to also join virtually.

The board will discuss the potential of contracted water park operations and an update on the leak in the large pool at the Sidney Water Park.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Family Life Center located at 310 Davis St. in Jackson Center. Council is asking that only council members and essential personnel attend the meetings due to the rising case numbers. If you would like to attend this meeting virtually, contact Bev Wren.

Council will hold its organizational meeting before going into the regular meeting. Items on the agenda include ordinances dealing with the replat of lots within the village; an ordinance for a real estate purchase agreement with Ronald Leininger and Kent Leininger to purchase real estate; and a resolution designating a financial institution as a depository of public monies of the village. Various reports will be given to council.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance to rezone a 3.238 acre tract of land from an R-3, multi-family residence district, to a B-1, local business district.

City Council will be introduced to an ordinance to levy special assessments for the construction and repair of certain described sidewalks in the city of Sidney.

Council is expected to adopt a resolution to authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to advertise for bids for various items and projects.

There will be discussions on an update on the investment policy and a liquor permit transfer to 525 E. North St.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee and to consider possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with an economic development project.

Hardin-Houston BOE

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local school District Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 11, at 6:45 p.m. in the media center. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include the election of president, vice president and other necessary appointments. The board will also establish regular meeting dates for 2021, approve financial reports and expenditures for December 2020 and handle personnel issues.

UVCC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. for its organizational and regular meeting in the Adams Board Room.

The board will be accepting various donations, personnel items and tuition reimbursements.

Fairlawn BOE

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. in the workforce hangar for its organizational and regular meeting.

Items on the agenda include election of officers, administrative and board member reports, setting meeting dates for 2021 and financial and employment of personnel.

Jackson Center BOE

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at the school for its organizational and regular meetings.

Items on the regular meeting agenda include an executive session to discuss the employment of personnel, reports from the treasurer and principals, and information on the capital improvement projects, school safety, professional development and alumni directory.

MRESC board

BELLEFONTAINE — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center will hold its organizational meeting on Jan. 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. and the regular meeting will be start at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at 1973 State Route 47 W. Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Botkins BOE

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting Wednesday, Jan 13, at 6:45 p.m. in the media center. The regular board meeting will follow the organizational meeting.

Various reports, setting the cost for drivers education, joining the OSBA and OSBA’s legal assistance fund and approving the calendar for the 2021-22 school year are on the regular meeting’s agenda.