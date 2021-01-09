125 Years

January 9, 1896

The editor of the St. Marys “Graphic” is becoming fearful of Sidney and her citizens even if he does think we are “antiquated and benighted.” In this week’s paper he writes: “It seems now, since they have succeeded in taking away from St. Marys one of her manufacturing institutions, the Sidney newspapers are concocting a scheme whereby this whole town can be removed to that antiquated and benighted place, where rag weed and clay pipes abound. The industrious quill drivers down there are now talking of a proposed electric railway to connect the two towns.”

———

John Wagner’s Sons began cutting ice on Tawawa lake this morning. The ice is from eight to nine inches thick.

100 Years

January 9, 1921

Adjutant General Roy E. Layton; Major Lawler, of the adjutant general’s department; and Major Fred Turner, of the U.S. Army inspections office, were in Sidney yesterday for the purpose of installing the recently organized military company in this city. The new company starts off with a membership of 60. Ferdinand S. Edgar is captain, with Franklin J. Connor, first lieutenant and medical officer, and Russell A. Neal, second lieutenant.

———

The Cherry Cheer company started up this morning with their full force. The members of the company say that their prospects for business this year look very good.

75 Years

January 9, 1946

Appointment of Edward D. Aneshansley as service and safety director was announced today by Mayor W.W. Wheeler as his first major appointment since taking office the first of the year. The new director will take over his duties on Jan. 16. Recently Aneshansley has been employed by the state highway department as traffic and safety supervisor.

———

Re-opening of the foundry department of the Sidney Grain Machinery Co., North Main avenue, has been set for Jan. 16, it was announced today by Carl F. Berger, general manager. The foundry has been closed since mid-November as a result of a labor dispute. An agreement with the International Moulders union has been worked out to permit the re-opening of the facility.

50 Years

January 9, 1971

Tops in the DP&L junior homemaker scholarship contest for this district was Miss Vicki Randall, New Knoxville. The contest was held Saturday, January 9, at the Port Jefferson Community hall.

Miss Randall, a senior at New Knoxville High School, will have a chance to add an additional $1,.000- to her college fund when the finals are held February 13 at the

DP&L building, Dayton. The district winner is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Randall, New Knoxville.

———

A race – a likely a heated one – for the Sidney Municipal Court judgeship at the Nov. 2 general election was assured today.

Sidney attorney Lynn Swiger announced he will run for the judgeship as an independent candidate against incumbent Judge James Rieck, a Republican.

Judge Rieck announced Friday he would seek re-election to a second six-year term which begins in January 1972. The judgeship, considered a part-time post, pays $7,800 a year.

25 Years

January 9, 1996

Sidney real estate agent James Brentlinger is retiring from the business after 30 years of selling property, he said Friday. Brentlinger has operated Brentlinger Realty, 116 W. Poplar St., since 1969 and has held a real estate broker’s license for 30 years. The office will be open until the end of this month.

“I’ve enjoyed selling real estate from the beginning. I’ve always been fascinated with it, and I’m going to miss it,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed working with people. I’ve made a lot of friends through the years.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org