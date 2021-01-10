Memorial held for Sean Brown

Tambra Brown hugs Arabella Lengerich, 4, at a memorial for Brown’s son, Sean T. Brown, 27, who passed away from injuries sustained in a car crash. Also attending the memorial were Arabella’s brother, Bentley Lengerich, center, 6, and their mom, Heather Lengerich, all of Sidney. The memorial was held in front of the Sidney High School tennis courts on Sunday, Jan. 10. The memorial was organized by Dezmond Hudson, of Sidney, who says he called Brown a brother. After a moment of silence participants released balloons. Brown is also the son of Tony Brown. Arabella and Bentley are also the children of Ben Lengerich.

