Alzheimer’s Association offers virtual education program

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will be presenting a virtual educational program, “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” on Jan. 13 to help the community learn the facts about the disease.

The one-hour education program will occur from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. The presentation will discuss the importance of early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and is for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or for their family members who may be concerned.

During the program, participants will learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and regular aging. The workshop is free and open to the public. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.

Local staff is available to help anyone with a loved one who is affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact 937-291-3332 for more information. Alzheimer’s disease is a fatal and progressive brain disease that affects memory, thinking and behavior. In the Miami Valley, 30,000 individuals aged 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease. They are cared for by 100,000 family and friends.