CAS students participate in internship program

SIDNEY — Two seniors at Christian Academy Schools are taking advantage of a new internship program.

Addison Morris, son of Joe and Amanda Morris from Botkins, and Zach Carter, son of Ryan and Nikki Carter from Houston, leave school when their courses are done for the day and report to their respective internship locations. The program has been in the development stages for over a year and students were able to sign up during the 2019-20 school year in anticipation to start the 2020-21 school year. This is one of the only programs in Shelby County that is an approved pre-apprentice program meeting graduation requirements for students.

The program was developed by the Director of Academics Kristina Baughman. She has been working on developing this program for several years and is excited to see this come to fruition.

“Over the years we have had students interested in doing something their senior year yet they wanted to remain full-time at CAS and be able to work with their hands,” said Baughman. “Students like what Upper Valley Career Center offers, yet some of the students don’t want to leave CAS, so this program fills the need for those specific students. I started working on developing this program two-three years ago, having met with individuals from other districts and connecting with key groups to assist with placement.”

Through a joint effort between Deb McDermott and Kelly Edwards from Workforce Partnership and Matthew Longfellow from Apprenticeship Service Provider, Apprentice Ohio, the students took a couple different inventories, shared their career goals for after high school, and completed their resumes. After multiple connections, several local companies started the interview process. Both Morria and Carter participated in interviews and were offered employment within a short period of time.

Morris accepted a position with Victory Machine and Fabrication, LLC in Sidney as a shop hand. He first started by helping to keep the shop and vehicles cleaned while he was going through the proper training to use the machines.

Carter is now working on projects given to him dealing with cutting metal and welding. Zach accepted a position with Harlow Builders Inc. in Troy.

Carter is helping to build homes in a new housing development in Troy. He helps with everything from running the excavator, using the skid steer loader, planting and watering trees, to finishing the landscaping around new properties.

“I would like to thank Eric Davis from Victory Machine and Landon Coning from Harlow Builders for working well with the students and their schedules. These companies have been willing to allow the guys time to still be a high school student and enjoy their senior year, while still working around 20 hours a week. It has been a great experience all the way around so far,” said Baughman. “Students let me know during the spring semester of their sophomore year if they are interested in the program. We schedule them for specific courses their junior year in preparation. Spring semester of their junior year, we work on resumes and start the interview process. The desire is for students to start working during the summer between the junior and senior year. Then they can just adjust their schedules for the fall when school starts. I am thankful for all the support and assistance from Workforce Partnership and Apprentice Ohio. This program would not be where it is without Deb McDermott and Matthew Longfellow.” Baughman.