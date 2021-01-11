Grand jury indicts 36 individuals

SIDNEY – A city man faces sex-related charges involving a minor after being indicted by the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday, Jan. 7.

In all 36 people were indicted. They were arraigned on Monday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Noah F. Rayborn, 27, Sidney, was charged with three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

According to online court records, Rayborn is accused of having sexual relations with a girl under the age 13. The incidents allegedly occurred from March through Oct. 6, 2020. Travis Lee Johnson, 32, Sidney, was charged with two counts of dissemination matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of electronically sending nude photos to a juvenile.

Kyle L. Freeman, 29, at large, was indicted for trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Authorities allege Freeman sold marijuana and Hydrocodone in the vicinity of children. A specification to the indictment calls for the forfeiture of $825 in cash used in criminal activity.

Michael D. Ceyler, 58, at large, was charged with assault, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of injuring a Shelby County Jail deputy at the facility.

Layla Danielle Bingham, 26, Sidney, was indicted for illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth-degree felony, and falsification, a fifth-degree felony.

Bingham is accused of supplying false information to obtain $4,360 in food assistance and $2,830 in overpayment of cash benefits during 2020.

Other individuals indicted include:

• Tiffany A. Fugate, 22, Sidney, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Alan C. Stephens, 39, Pemberton, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Joshua Waychoff, 37, Lexington, Kentucky, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Timothy Curtis Hess, 41, Sidney, possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Phillip S. Campbell, 37, Sidney, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Court records note a previous domestic violence conviction.

• Carolyn L. Maynard, 57, at large, failure to appear, a fourth degree felony.

• Jasmine C. Cotrell, 43, St. Marys, illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto the grounds of detention facility, a third-degree felony.

• Donald Dwayne Sharp, 31, at large, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony.

• Mary Widmark, 31, at large, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Bryon Jones, 36, at large, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Matthew L. Dufner, 31, Sidney, two counts of possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

• Byran L. Sims, 30, at large, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Nicholas R. Inman, 36, Sidney, trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Crystal A. Smith, 26, Sidney, three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies, and possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• William Jay Kalisz, 37, Sidney, two counts trafficking in drugs and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fourth degree felonies, and trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Elda Parra, 21, Lexington, Kentucky, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Amber Nicole Yingst, 35, Minster, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Fonzie Lee Jones, 40, at large, two counts of trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

• James Quincy Ford, 46, Sidney, five counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Brittany Lea Allen, 28, at large, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Amanda Lynn Driskell, 36, at large, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Layne Edward Sharp, 24, at large, trafficking in counterfeit controlled substance, a fourth-degree felony.

• James D. Franklin, 64, Sidney, trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Shelby Kendra Powell, 23, Sidney, two counts trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies, and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Laura M. Taborn, 49, Sidney, two counts of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies.

• Kenneth Alan Henderson, 32, Sidney, two counts trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies, and trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Kayla McKenzie Wagner, 20, Union City, Ohio, two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and three counts of trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

• Charlie Michael Browning, 19, Sidney, two counts trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

• Aaron J. Oskowski, 42, Sidney, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies.

• Mike A. Lee, 45, Sidney, five counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Wilkins, 20, Sidney, a person selling, purchasing, distributing or possessing a dangerous drug, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second and third-degree felonies.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

