125 Years

January 12, 1896

The citizens of northern Shelby county indulged in a fox drive today. The lines were formed at 9 o’clock and the march made toward a point about a mile west of Anna. Four foxes were started but only two caught in the round up.

———

The old M.E. church at Plattsville is being removed to the farm of Robert Gay, where it will be used as a barn.

———

George Schafer has a new bread wagon and delivers bread, cakes, pies and crulls to all parts of the city.

100 Years

January 12, 1921

The steel girders have been placed in the DeWeese theatre building on West Poplar street and construction work is being pushed as rapidly as possible. The roof is on the building and work on the interior and stage is progressing nicely. Mr. DeWeese states he hopes to have the new theatre completed and ready for opening in a few months.

———

Walter J. Timeus’ soft drink establishment and pool room on Main avenue was broken into and burglarized some time between Saturday night and Monday morning. About $25 was taken from the cash register and $40 worth of cigars and cigarettes carried away. A cellar door at the rear of the building was forced open to gain entrance.

———

The Dickensheets grocery truck and Cherry Cheer truck both skidded around in a circle when dodging each other at the corner of Ohio avenue and North street this morning. The Dickensheets truck ended up skidding against a telephone pole, smashing a wheel.

75 Years

January 12, 1946

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Burkett, former residents of Sidney, have established a general store and grocery in Kirkwood and will open it to the public on Saturday. The grocery is in the Faulder building which housed the former McClure grocery until it was discontinued several years ago.

———

Mrs. Elizabeth Dodds was installed as president of the Past Presidents club of the Susan Mercer Warwick tent, Daughters of Union Veterans, when members met last evening with Mr. C.C. Carey, Mrs. Everett Gardner was installed as vice president, and Mrs. Glenn Hildebrand, secretary-treasurer.

50 Years

January 12, 1971

The Shelby County Board of Education reorganized for 1971 Monday night by electing John Jelley president and approving appropriations totaling $83,855, an increase of $6,000 over last year.

Jelley, who resides in the Hardin-Houston school district, replaces Ferd Fleckenstein of the Fort Loramie district as president for a one-year term. Edward Maurer, who resides in the Anna district, was elected vice president. The board’s other two members are William Allenbaugh of the Jackson Center district and Roger Watkins of the Fairlawn district.

———

Charles and Mary Nell Shaffer, the superintendent and matron at the Shelby County Home for the Aged, have been notified they qualify as skilled nursing home administrators.

The Shaffers were told today they passed qualifying examinations they took in Dayton on Nov. 19. The 150-question exams were administered by the Ohio Department of Health. The Shaffers will soon receive their new licenses which will enable the home’s hospital wing to qualify as a skilled nursing facility, paving the way for more federal aid on a daily per patient basis, Shaffer said.

25 Years

January 12, 1996

The Sidney Yellow Jackets were matched blast for blast by the Troy Trojans in an old-fashioned shootout Friday night, but behind the career-high 31 points of Antoine Cunningham, the hosts prevailed 111-104 in overtime.

“I thought it would be back and forth and it was,” said Sidney coach Tom Clark. “I thought it would be high scoring and it was.”

The game was packed with intense emotion fueled by one of the largest crowds in recent years, and they got their money’s worth. “There wasn’t anybody who left anything for tomorrow,” said Clark of the intensity level.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

