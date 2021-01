LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kylie Goshorn, of Sidney, was named to the fall 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences dean’s list.

During this term, Goshorn majored in biology.

More than 2,100 undergraduate students have qualified for the fall College of Arts & Sciences dean’s list. Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.