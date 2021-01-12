Source of leaking water discovered

NEW BREMEN – Definite answers to the leaking municipal pool were answered at Monday night’s New Bremen Council meeting. Also, Don Kuck relinquished his role as Council president.

After a thorough inspection of the pool by contractor Astro Pools last week, Village Administrator Brent Richter reported that six of the nine lines around and under the municipal pool had leaks. The blame was placed on the use of schedule 40 pipe when the pool was built in the late 1990’s, which was the standard at that time. Richter said options were either to find and patch the current leaks or to completely replace the current piping with the industry standard of Schedule 80 pipe, which would ensure that no more leaks would occur in the future.

Last summer the pool lost around 1 million gallons. A cost for the pipe replacement project will be sought. If the price is over $50,000, it will be necessary to put the project up for bids.

Also, long-time council member Don Kuck announced his decision to relinquish his role as president. Kuck has been a council member since January 1998 and president since 2003. In his place, Councilman Jacob Larger was elected as the new council president. Kuck’s current term as a council member ends on Dec. 31, 2021.

Mayor Bob Parker said the Fees, Fines and Forfeitures amounted to $3005 in December. In other action, the Council approved a final reading of a resolution allowing the YMCA of Greater Dayton to manage the municipal pool. They also approved a final reading of an ordinance to raise the COLA for village employees by 1%.

By Sandy Rose Schwietermsn For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

