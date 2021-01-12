Lammers sworn in as Kettlersville fiscal officer

KETTLERSVILLE – Sara Lammers was sworn in as the new fiscal officer by Mayor Eric Kaminsky during the Kettlersville Village Council meeting on Jan. 5.

Also, Lonnie Miller was chosen as council president, and Randy Wentz was appointed zoning officer.

Kaminsky appointed council members to the Finance, Street and Lands & Buildings committees. The mayor will continue to serve as the village representative to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission.

Regular meetings were set as the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in council chambers. Pay rates for 2021 also were set.

Temporary appropriations of $10,000 were approved until a budget is finalized. Bills were presented and approved.

The park shelter was demolished after the December meeting due to structural issues with rot. The insurance company was contacted, and the premium will be adjusted.

Council learned the village will receive $50,000 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as part of the recently passed Ohio capital budget. Money will go toward improvements and playground equipment.

Council approved the purchase of LED streetlights to replace existing fixtures throughout the village. Kaminsky will contact Dayton Power and Light to start the replacement process.

After the December meeting, Kaminsky had a discussion with the county engineer regarding Ohio Public Works funding for the reconstruction of Kettlersville Road from state Route 274 to North Street. Bids for engineering services will be sought.

Council approved the annual snow removal contract and fire contract with the Van Buren Township trustees.

Council members also updated their contact information for the Board of Elections.