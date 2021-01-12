Botkins plans kindergarten screening

BOTKINS — Botkins Local School has set Friday, April 9, 2021, for kindergarten screening. Any child who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021, will be eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2021-2022 school year. Kindergarten is mandatory by state law.

Screening will be held on Friday, April 9, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the gym. An adult must accompany each child and children need to be present during the entire scheduled session which will be approximately an hour to an hour and a half.

It is necessary to have students registered, complete with copies of the birth certificate, shot record, social security card, and custody papers if applicable by March 1. Registration forms may be picked up in the office at your convenience and should be returned by March 1 for scheduling.

For more information or questions, call 937-693-4241 or email Julie Schneider at schneiderj@botkins.k12.oh.us between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. any weekday.