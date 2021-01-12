Hardin-Houston Board of Education hosts organizational meeting

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education held regular and organizational board meetings on Jan. 11.

During the regular meeting, the board employed Deb Smith as a teacher under the 21st Century Grant for the 2020-21 school year and employed Beth Shaffer as the assistant varsity softball coach for the 2020-21 school year.

The board also approved all treasurer recommendations.

During the organizational meeting, the board elected Christine Helman as president of the Board of Education for 2021 and elected Jason Shaffer as vice president for 2021.

It approved $3,000 for the Board Service Fund for 2021 and also adopted the rate of $50 per meeting, not to exceed 15 meetings per calendar year.

The board established the regular meeting dates for the Board of Education for the 2021 calendar year for the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

It appointed the superintendent as purchasing agent and the board president as alternate purchasing agent for 2021. It also appointed Jason Shaffer as legislative liaison for 2021.

The board approved committee assignments, including Jason Shaffer and Bill Clark for Finance/Audit, Jason Shaffer and Brian Helman for Technology, Christine Helman and Barri Grandey for Curriculum, Brian Helman and Christine Helman for Building/Transportation and Barri Grandey and Bill Clark for Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The board authorized the treasurer to borrow money, invest funds, request advance draws from the county auditor and make transfers and advances as necessary.

It also authorized the superintendent and treasurer to attend meetings/conferences in interest of the school district and authorized the superintendent and treasurer to enter into contracts that are less than $25,000 subject to appropriations and without further action by the board.

The board authorized the superintendent to accept resignations between board meetings and authorized the superintendent to hire employees between board meetings.

The next regular board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the media center.