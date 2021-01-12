The last straw

Seth Frisby, of Sidney, cleans out straw from the display window of the Piper builing on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The straw is leftover from a nativity scene that had been placed in the window by Ron and Nita’s for Christmas. The Piper building is currently empty and open for renting.

Seth Frisby, of Sidney, cleans out straw from the display window of the Piper builing on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The straw is leftover from a nativity scene that had been placed in the window by Ron and Nita’s for Christmas. The Piper building is currently empty and open for renting. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN011321Piper.jpg Seth Frisby, of Sidney, cleans out straw from the display window of the Piper builing on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The straw is leftover from a nativity scene that had been placed in the window by Ron and Nita’s for Christmas. The Piper building is currently empty and open for renting. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News