Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Wednesdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. The hours will change to Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning in September.

• Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will have “Nerf Blaster Battles” for youth ages 6 to 13 for eight weeks beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6. Participants are split into two squads and play a variety of games weekly. Participants can bring their own Nerf blaster. Eye protection is required; the YMCA will supply the darts. Games will include variations of capture the flag, team elimination, zombies, rescue the general and much more.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will hold H.Y.P.E. (Helping Young People Excel), a special class for youth ages 8 to 13 to help build character, strength and self-confidence while participating in active fun-filled games. The opportunity to get silly while socializing allows kids to connect to one another. Class will fit all participating youth’s skill level and be held at the Youth Center on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 5.

• Brukner Nature Center is offering a “Backyard Wildlife Chat” program for anyone ages 3 to adult within a 30 mile radius of the Nature Center. Two Wildlife Ambassadors will come to a location of the participant’s choosing with hands-on props like furs, skulls, skins and skeletons for an educational experience. Cost for the program is $50 plus mileage for members and $75 plus mileage for nonmembers. Programs are offered during the day and can be arranged for the evening for an additional $25. If the weather isn’t favorable, the program will be rescheduled for a later date as this is an outdoor program only. To schedule a program, contact 937-698-6493 any time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Brukner Nature Center will host an educational evening adventure available to Girl Scout Troops, Cub Schout Packs and friends or siblings who are in first through fourth grade from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22. The evening will inclue a night hike and the chance to get up close with live native Ohio wildlife. State guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed and face masks are required for all participants when inside buildings and when social distancing is not an option. Program fee is $15 per child and $10 per adult, and payment is accepted by cash, check or credit card. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.