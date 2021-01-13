Ag program to purchase wielding booths

NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Board of Education heard at their Monday night meeting, on Jan. 11, that the Ag program’s new welding booths will be a reality.

Superintendent Kim Waterman said that the school had received enough donation funding to submit a purchase order for two new welding booths and an exhaust system. The Ag program additions may possibly be available for students this spring, if installation goes as planned. Waterman reminded the Board that instructor Rusty Knapke’s goal is to have a total of four welding booths installed, at a cost of $4400 each, so donations are still being accepted. The most recent donation came from Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed. Others were New Knoxville Supply, Brett Fledderjohann and Tom and Diane Fledderjohann.

The Board also accept a donation for the Gifts of Grain Campaign in the amount of $4,097.07.

As party of their annual organizational activities, the Board elected Michele Nueman as president and Ryan Miltner as vice-president.

Committee assignments remained the same, except that Brian Hoge was added to the Finance committee. The committee assignments are Transportation – Shawn Egbert, Negotiations – Ryan Miltner, Athletics – Brian Lammers, Legislative – Ryan Miltner, Building and Grounds – Shawn Egbert and Brian Lammers, Technology – Michelle Neuman, Student Achievement Liaison – Michelle Neuman, SSDAN Delegate – Brian Lammers, SSDAN Alternate Delegate – Ryan Miltner, Tri Star Board Representative – Preston Meyer and Finance Committee – Ryan Miltner and Brian Hoge.

Waterman also said the school would be working on the 2021/2022 school calendar, and that it was expected to be reported to the Board at the February meeting.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

