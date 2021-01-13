Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:26 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 17100 Morris Rose Road.

-10:13 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the report of drugs.

WEDNESDAY

–11:45 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit was assisted at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.

-11:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 18000 block of state Route 706 in Sidney.

-7:38 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 700 block of Wells Road in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:26 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated a complaint in the 200 block of Peridot Drive in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:12 a.m. to 2:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:35 p.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm was reported in the 19000 block of Wells Road in Jackson Center; it was a false alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

