Council OKs church’s rezoning request

SIDNEY — The rezoning request of a 3.238 acre tract of land owned by the North Broadway Church of Christ on North Broadway Avenue, from an R-3, multi-family residence district, to a B-1, local business district, was approved by the Sidney City Council Monday evening.

The rezoning ordinance was adopted by City Council during its hybrid method teleconference meeting.

A public hearing was held during the meeting for the request of Brent Wright, on behalf of the North Broadway Church of Christ, for the rezoning of the property at 2655 N. Broadway Ave. The property is located on the west side of Broadway Avenue and north of Hoewisher Road. No members of the public spoke.

The property is currently developed and used as a religious institution, which is a principally permitted use in the district, said Community Service Director Barbara Dulworth. The reason for the rezoning is to construct a storage building, which is not allowed in an R-3, multi-family residence district. With no further questions or comments, council members unanimously adopted the ordinance.

In other business, Engineering Manager Randy Magoto introduced an ordinance to levy special assessments for the construction and repair of certain described sidewalks in the city of Sidney. He said the city made the necessary repairs to certain sidewalks for property owners who did not complete the work on their own during 2020. A notice of assessments was published in the paper for three weeks, and city staff didn’t receive any objections to assessment amounts. Bills would be sent out two weeks after the adoption of the ordinance. Property owners then would have 60 days to pay the bill or have it placed on their property taxes over a five-year period.

This item will return to City Council for further consideration on Jan. 25.

Council also adopted a resolution to authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to advertise for bids for various items, projects and services throughout 2021 in accordance with the city’s purchasing policy.

Also Monday, Finance Officer Ginger Adams led a discussion about an update of potential changes to the city’s investment and deposit policy after Sidney’s investment adviser recently reviewed the document and recommended changes. Adams detailed numerous specific changes recommended to the policy. After a short discussion, council agreed the changes will bring the policy up to date and directed Adams to prepare legislation for consideration at the Jan. 25 meeting.

Cundiff also led a discussion on a C1 and C2 liquor permit transfer request from Darnal Inc. to Sunrise Stores LLC, at 525 E. North St. A background report from Sidney Police indicated no known reason to oppose the change. Council was silent on the matter, indication of consent for the permit transfer to move forward.

During council comments, Jenny VanMatre relayed comments she received from a resident about a Republic Service driver’s outstanding solid waste collection service recently by moving up a trash bin closer onto a property.

Mayor Mike Barhorst shared the following:

• The 33 employees recognized in December for their numerous years of service working for the city of Sidney are beginning to receive their awards. The annual December awards presentation program was cancelled due to the pandemic.

• Sidney’s newly installed Zenas King Bow String bridge recently was featured in the Journal of the Ohio Historic Bridges Association quarterly publication.

• Earlier in the day, he and a small group of others met to discuss the next phase of the Canal Feeder Trail located outside of city limits and controlled by Shelby County. They will work to seek funding from the 2022 state capital budget.

• The Shelby County United Way announced a food distribution is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Council members were asked to volunteer, if available.

Also, Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier gave a brief update about a water leak in the large pool at the Sidney Waterpark. City staff continues to work with Patterson Pools, he said, to pinpoint the leak and develop plans to remedy the problem.

At the end of the meeting City Council held an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee and to consider possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with an economic development project. No action was taken when council members emerged from the session. City Council also held a special meeting Monday immediately prior to its regular meeting to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee. No action was taken by council after that session, also.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

