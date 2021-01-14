125 Years

January 14, 1896

Council members at their meeting last night passed an ordinance fixing the prices for transportation of passengers in omnibuses, hacks, and carriages in this city at not more than 25 cents. Council also authorized the solicitor to prepare a petition and have it circulated with a view to advancing Sidney to a city of second class.

———

Thirty-six of the merchants about here have signed a paper agreeing to contribute toward the support of a merchants’ policeman and Jacob Eisenstein has been sworn in an officer.

100 Years

January 14, 1921

Edward T. Clayton, Cincinnati, district lieutenant governor, presented the charter to the new Sidney Kiwanis club at a banquet held last evening at the Wagner House. Some 60 couples were present for the affair, with Charles Neville, president of the local club, accepting the charter with a few well-chosen remarks.

———

The Busy Buzzers Debating Society will meet tomorrow evening with the questions for debate being: Resolved – That Ohio should repeal her Initiative and Referendum laws. The affirmative will be supported by Walter Cory and John Burgess, with John Wintringham and Louis Warbington representing the negative.

75 Years

January 14, 1946

Alvin Hoying has been named president of the board of directors for the Junior Fair. Serving with him will be James Thaman, vice president; Virginia Voris, secretary; Gerald Clinehens, treasurer; and Mary Geer, news reporter.

———

Sale of the East Court Liberty Market to Delmar Dulaney by Wilbur Harbour was completed over the weekend, and Mr. Dulaney assumed active ownership today. Dulaney has been formerly employed at both the Atlantic and Pacific and Kroger groceries.

———

John L. Warner, recently returned veteran from the Pacific theatre, today resumed his position as a member of the Sidney Police department, after 27 months of service with the U.S. Army.

50 Years

January 14, 1971

RUSSIA – Mark Monnin, named to village council to replace Charles Grogean, was given the oath of office by clerk Ed Borchers at the meeting Wednesday night.

Grogean became ineligible to serve when he moved from the corporation limits.

———

The Shelby County Junior Fair Board meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the assembly room at the courthouse.

New officers elected at the board’s Dec. 16 meeting are Richard Knipe, president; Alan Strayer, vice president; Madonna Doseck, secretary; Darlene Carr, treasurer.

———

Jim Valandingham is a relative novice in bowling, but the Copeland Nite Owl Leaguer held a mark that any veteran would give up his favorite bowling ball to achieve.

Competing with the Dum Dums in the Nite Owl season on Holiday’s No. 11 and 12 runways, Valandingham registered a near perfect 299 on Wednesday night. It was not only just one pin removed from a perfect game, but the best individual single game score ever registered in league competition at Holiday.

Valandingham recorded 11 straight strikes before coming up with a miss on his last ball, when he left the six pin standing.

25 Years

January 14, 1996

Fort Loramie resident Tim Barhorst made his television debut Monday night on The Late Show With David Letterman.

Barhorst and Don Gusching, also of Fort Loramie, flew to New York City Saturday afternoon with tickets for the Monday taping. Less than 100 of the 500 ticket holders showed up due to blizzard-like conditions in the Big Apple and the two area men landed front-row seats.

When Letterman needed someone to go outside the studio and report on weather conditions, he selected 25-year-old Barhorst who was definitely dressed in hopes of being noticed with a large Australian cowboy hat and polo shirt emblazoned with a deck of cards.

The staff gave him a microphone, a coat, a measuring stick, a bottle of cognac and a pot of coffee for his trip outdoors. Barhorst appeared on screen four times measuring snow at a depth of 29 inches.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

