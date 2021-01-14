Prenger elected president of Russia Board of Education

RUSSIA – The Russia Local School Board of Education hosted organizational and regular meetings on Jan. 13, choosing leaders for the upcoming year among other actions.

Jeff Prenger was elected board president, and Doug Hoying was elected vice president.

Jeff Prenger also was designated as the Russia Board of Education’s legislative liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association during calendar year 2021 and Josh Francis was designated as student achievement liaison during calendar year 2021.

Maria Hoehne and Chelsea Hoying were appointed to the Administrative Advisory Committee, Doug Hoying and Chelsea Hoying were appointed to Building and Grounds, and Jeff Prenger and Josh Francis were appointed to Finance and Negotiations.

The treasurer was authorized to secure advances from the Shelby County auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district, to invest any active and inactive funds at the most productive interest rate, to pay bills within the appropriation measure, and in conjunction with the board president to borrow funds in anticipation of tax receipts.

The superintendent was authorized to employ such temporary personnel as is needed for emergency situations, to serve as the district purchasing agent, to be the district Title IX compliance officer and to be the public records officer.

Superintendent Steve Rose and Guidance Counselor Rachel Gregg were appointed as the sexual harassment officers for Russia Local School.

The board designated the Sidney Daily News as the Russia Local School District’s official newspaper during the calendar year 2021.

The board set compensation for the Russia Board of Education members at $40 per meeting for calendar year 2021 with compensation not to exceed 12 meetings per year. It also established a board service fund of $1,000 for 2021.

The board set the third Wednesday of each month at 8 p.m. in the Russia Local School library for the regularly scheduled meetings for the Russia Local Board of Education during calendar year 2021.

The board established the mileage reimbursement rate at 43 cents per mile effective Jan. 1, 2021. The rate for regular special education drivers driving their personal vehicles will be 45 cents per mile effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Following the organizational meeting, the Board of Education hosted its regular monthly meeting.

Motions passed to employ Aaron Monnin as assistant baseball coach at an annual salary of $1,571 for the 2020-21 school year, to employ Dennis Monnin as junior varsity baseball coach at an annual salary of $2,356 for the 2020-21 school year and to employ Kristi Borchers as varsity assistant softball coach at an annual salary of $1,428 for the 2020-21 school year.

Motions passed to accept a donation of $1,000 from the Versailles Savings & Loan for scholarship purposes, to accept an anonymous donation of $1,000 for the Blue & Gold Scholarship, to accept a donation of $1,000 from Russia Wellness Foundation for scholarship purposes, to accept an anonymous donation of $500 to be used for staff recognition, to accept an anonymous donation of $1,000 to be used for general support of the district and to accept a donation of $1,000 from the Doc & Hilda Francis Family Foundation for general support of the district.

A motion passed to approve the Russia Local School calendar for the 2021-22 school year.

Principal Marcus Bixler addressed the board on several topics including the spelling bee, student end-of-quarter rewards as well as other student recognition activities.

Rose updated the board on current COVID-19 policies and trends as well as the vaccination timeline as it is known at this time. He also reviewed the bus mileage with the board, comparing January 2020 to January 2021.

The bills were approved as submitted. The financial summary report, updated spending plan and three-year spending plan comparison were reviewed.

A motion passed to approve the bills as submitted, including then and now certifications. A motion passed to approve appropriation modifications due to changes in estimated revenue as certified to the Shelby County auditor, which includes increasing the CRF-Township Grant by $16,418.49 and the CRF-Village Grant by $16,354.96.

The board entered executive session to discuss personnel employment but didn’t take any action.