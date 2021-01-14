Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:14 p.m.: litter on public or private property. Police received a litter complaint at a property in the 100 block of North Walnut Avenue.

TUESDAY

-4:18 p.m.: domestic violence. A 15-year-old male was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-3:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. A mirror and running board on a red 1994 Chevrolet truck was reported damaged in the 300 block of Maple Street.

Crashes

Zachary Jordan Buckmaster, 25, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private driveway after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:50 p.m.

Buckmaster was in the parking lot of The Hair Company & Day Spa and was attempting to turn left onto West Russell Road when he struck the right, rear of the westbound vehicle, driven by Brian Westerbeck, 38, of Sidney, in the right lane on Russel Road after being waved on to enter the roadway. Westerbeck’s vehicle then swung around and hit the left, rear of the vehicle stopped in traffic on Russell Road that was driven by Dayna Castle-Hitt, 46, of DeGraff.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:34 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to a call.

-1:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

WEDNESDAY

-5:15 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

-7:24 a.m.: auto fire. Firefighters responded to an auto fire.

-7:01 a.m. to 9:41 p.m.: medical call. Crews responded to 17 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

