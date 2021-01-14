Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:33 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 1600 block of East Court Street in Sidney.

-8:12 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 800 block of Brown Road in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-6:09 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 5900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-6:03 p.m.: school bus passing. A school bus passing was reported in the 2800 block of Lindsey Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated two complaints in the 300 block of South Linden Street in Jackson Center.

-9:49 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 9000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-6:28 to 7:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

