125 Years

January 15, 1896

A number of members of the United Brethren Church at Lockington had a narrow escape from serious injury and possible death Sunday evening. The church had barely dismissed when the big center chandelier, holding about four gallons of oil and lighting 14 large lamps, together with about 400 pounds of mortar came crashing down on the center aisles where a few moments before people were crowded as thick as they could stand. Fortunately, in making the sudden drop every light was put out and the oil was not ignited, avoiding a fire.

———

Several members of Company L will give a dance in the armory tonight. Charles Neal, Harry Roberts, Robert Van DeGriff and Arthurin Kah compose the committee that has the matter in charge.

100 Years

January 15, 1921

The Business Girls Association today completed the purchase of the Mary A. Wagner homestead on East Poplar street and will move into their new home sometime next week. They are still asking for contributions from their friends to aid in payment for it.

———

Sidney High school basketball team met the Tippecanoe High school team at Tippecanoe last night and met defeat by the score of 29 to 23. Members of the Sidney team included: Robert Potter and Henry Stockstill, forwards; Wilson Kraft, center; Robert Adams and Norman Wheeler, guards. Thomas Presser, the coach, accompanied the team.

75 Years

January 15, 1946

D.F. Mills and E.J. Griffis were renamed directors of the First Federal Savings and Loan at the annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday afternoon. The board organized by electing, E.J. Griffis, president; E.C. Amos, first vice president; D.F. Mills, second vice president; Frank Amann, secretary and treasurer.

———

Shareholders of the Peoples Federal Savings and Loan renamed William Kingseed and Harry Faulkner to the board of directors at their annual meeting yesterday afternoon. Completing its organization, the board named William Kingseed, president; Joe Cook and Harry Faulkner, vice presidents, and P.B. Kemper, secretary and treasurer.

———

C.R. Anderson and W.E. Baumgardner were re-elected to the board of directors of the Mutual Federal Savings and Loan at the annual shareholders meeting last evening. The board will complete its organization at its next regular meeting.

50 Years

January 15, 1971

Supposedly, unlucky No. 13 proved to be just another victory for rampaging Fort Loramie Friday night. The red-hot Redskins dumped host Botkins 63-54, to boost their unblemished record to 13-0 and remain in first place in the Shelby County League.

———

The Past Presidents Club and Daughters of Union Veterans were guests in the home of Mrs. Harold Gibbs on Monday evening.

Mrs. Gibbs presided for the installation of the 1971 officers, Mrs. Margaret Hays, president; Mrs. Preston Windsor, vice president; and Mrs. Herman Servis, secretary-treasurer.

25 Years

January 15, 1996

Lehman High School junior Joseph Cianciolo has been selected to perform with the 1996 Ohio All State Choir.

Cianciolo sings baritone, and is a member of the Lehman High School show choir. The 1996 All State Choir will perform at the annual Ohio Music Education Association professional conference in February.

Cianciolo is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Cianciolo of Piqua.

———

Richard Meeker was elected chairman of Shelby County Commissioners during a reorganizational meeting.

Meeker succeeds Commissioner John Laws as chairman. Commissioner Gary VanFossen was elected vice chairman and will preside over meetings in the absence of Meeker.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org