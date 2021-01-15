Jackson Center Local Board of Education hosts organizational meeting

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local Board of Education selected its president and vice president during its Jan. 13 organizational/regular meeting.

Brad Wren was reelected as board president for the 2021 calendar year, and Dana Ware was elected vice president for the 2021 calendar year.

The board established the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the central office conference room for the 2021 monthly meetings.

The board authorized the treasurer to make advance draws as available, invest inactive funds as available, pay bills as received within appropriations and borrow funds as needed to meet obligations when appropriated.

The superintendent was appointed as purchasing agent and was authorized to approve professional meetings.

The superintendent also was authorized to accept resignations and make offers of employment; both are subject to the ratification of the school board but are deemed effective at the time of the superintendent’s offer and completion of a satisfactory background check.

The treasurer was appointed as Title IX compliance officer and as the designee for matters concerning public records.

The board approved a motion to keep business travel mileage reimbursement at $0.45 per mile.

The board president, superintendent and treasurer, along with board member Kristen Davis, were appointed to the the Finance Committee for the 2021 calendar year.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the yearly membership renewal as an Ohio High School Athletic Association member for the 2021-22 school year.

PreK-3 Principal Ginger Heuker reviewed the language arts diagnostic results of kindergarten through third grade students for the winter testing as compared to the fall testing and national averages. Significant progress was made by all grades, but there is work to be done to ensure results meet the district’s expectations when testing occurs again in the spring.

Treasurer Tony Meyer said the school has been in contact about the sale of a home adjacent to school property at 210 S. Main St. An appraisal will be ordered to confirm the current market value.

Superintendent Bill Reichert provided an update on the work being done for the potential construction of a concessions/storage/bus building. Architectural plans are essentially necessary in order to provide consistent building specs and bid the project as required by the Ohio Revised Code.

Additionally, a grant for additional counseling services is being explored, a professional development day for staff is in the early stages of consideration for April 30 and staff member Susan Elmore has continued her efforts to gather and summarize Jackson Center alumni contacts to improve the alumni contact list.

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 15.