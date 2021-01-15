The perfect spot for a pot

A pot of flowers has long sat in this recess above a no longer functioning brick fireplace at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. Built in 1914 the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County was originally Sidney’s Ohio National Guard Armory, it was home of Company L during World War I and of the 37th Division of the Second Ohio Infantry during World War II.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News