Police log

THURSDAY

-2:26 p.m.: probation violation. Ashley Dawn Line, 28, at large, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

-2:09 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. William John Freytag, 67, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of driving under OVI suspension.

WEDNESDAY

-10:01 p.m.: domestic violence. Domestic violence was reported in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

TUESDAY

-9:54 p.m.: domestic violence. Domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of Mt. Vernon Place.

-7:49 p.m.: domestic violence. Domestic violence was reported in the 1800 block of Glenn Place.

Crashes

James Byers, 57, of Sidney, was cited with a driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic violation following a two-vehicle crash at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday.

Daniel Hemm, 27, of Piqua, was traveling westbound in the right lane of West Court Street while Byers was pulling out from The Spot. Byers then reportedly attempted to change lanes to turn right onto West Avenue and struck Hemm’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:03 to 8:50 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-10:02 a.m. to 11:38 p.m.: medical call. Crews responded to eight calls.

-9:06 to 11:31 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

