On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. at the board office.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Sidney City Schools BOE

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the board office. The meeting will also be held online via YouTube.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and pass a resolution to change the levy in May from a traditional income tax to an earned income tax. The board will also go into executive session to discuss the employment of personnel for the district. No action will be taken following the executive session.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

MRESC board

BELLEFONTAINE — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Board will meet for regular public board meetings at the Discovery Center conference room located at 1973 State Route 47 W, Bellefontaine, Ohio, on the following dates: Feb. 18, 2021; March 18, 2021; April 15, 2021; May 20, 2021; June 24, 2021; July 15, 2021; Aug. 26, 2021; Sept. 16, 2021; Oct. 21, 2021; Nov. 18, 2021; AND Dec. 16, 2021.

All meetings will start at 6:30 p.m.