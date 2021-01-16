125 Years

January 16, 1896

A special meeting of council was held last night for a hearing on charges filed against Scott Kelley, driver of the hook and ladder wagon. The charges were filed by J.W. Kendall, chief of the fire department. Not guilty pleas were entered on both charges and the case continued until next week.

———

W.P. Metcalf and A.D. Graham, of this city, have formed a partnership and will handle underwear and hosiery with headquarters in Detroit, Mich. They will be manufacturers agents. Mr. Metcalf will have charge of the office and Mr. Graham will do the traveling.

100 Years

January 16, 1921

At the meeting of the Ohio Fair Manager Association in Columbus last week, J.E. Russell, of this city was endorsed by a large number of the members for the position as secretary to the State Board of Agriculture under the new administration. The only other person spoken of for the position is S.J. Taber, master of the State Grange.

———

Bellefontaine may be dropped out of the triangular debate which has been arranged between the high schools of Sidney, Urbana and Bellefontaine. Difficulty appears to have arisen over the question to be used. Bellefontaine’s place may be taken by Troy.

75 Years

January 16, 1946

Chief of Police William O’Leary reaches an anniversary of service to Sidney today – his 52nd as a member of the police force, and for most of that time its chief. He is probably the oldest police chief in the state, not only in years of service, but in age as his 75th birthday will come in March.

———

Scouting in Shelby county will be under the direction of W.R. Minton, following his election as chairman at the annual meeting of the Shelby district at Cricket Holler last evening. Paul Schilling, Anna, and Perry Heintz, Jackson Center, were named vice chairman, and Dale Bodine, Sidney, district commissioner.

———

William Sandham, of Orange township, was elected president, when the township clerks and trustees met last evening at the court house. Arthur Zimpher was named vice president, and William B. Eilerman, secretary-treasurer. Charles Middleton will serve as executive committeeman.

50 Years

January 16, 1971

Plans for the construction and opening of a new eating facility in Sidney in the near future have been announced by James M. Larkin, Findlay, O. Larkin said this past week that construction work on his “Pizza Hut” will get underway as soon as the weather breaks in the early spring.

It will be erected at the south end of the property formerly occupied by the Sidney Grain Machinery Co. on North Main avenue, presently owned by Robert Hepler. The 30 by 52 foot building will be of the same architecture that characterizes the nationally-franchised operation, Larkin said. It will have a seating capacity for 72 people along with a carry-out operation.

———

Host Fort Loramie proved it deserves its fourth place state ranking by destroying a strong Newton club, 76-56, Saturday night. The win makes 14 straight for the Redskins. The loss drops Newton to 9-5 on the season.

———

A 164-acre site on Looney road east of Piqua has been chosen as top priority for the proposed Shelby-Miami-Darke community college and technical institute.

Seven of the nine trustees for the proposed college confirmed the site during a weekend “retreat” in Dayton. The first site choice is actually the Loudean Looney firm which is located between the Piqua East Mall and County Road 25A, according to Short. The trustees’ second choice of sites is the Richard (Pat) Decker farm, consisting of 270 acres, located along State Route 66 about three miles north of Piqua.

The top two site recommendations will be turned over by the trustees to the Ohio Board of Regents for final approval, Short said.

25 Years

January 16, 1996

Ten students participated in the 1996 citywide spelling bee held Wednesday at Whittier Elementary School.

“After 20 rounds, “Holy Angels eighth-grade student Joseph Schmiesing, son of Harold and Mary Schmiesing, was named the 1996 champion. Schmiesing won the tournament by correctly spelling the word “stalwart.”

Bridgeview Middle School eighth-grade student Rahul Sathe received second place. He is the son of Dilip and Sushama Sathe. Claiming third was Whittier fourth-grade student Ben Randolph, son of Charles and Marianne Randolph.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org