Rhodes State College announces fall 2020 dean’s list

LIMA – Rhodes State College announced the 2020 fall semester dean’s lists for full-time and part-time students.

To be eligible for this full-time dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

Among the students who made the full-time dean’s list were Lauren Kelly Elizabeth Meyer, of Botkins; Chelsie Marie Williams, of Jackson Center; and Caitlin Ann Landwehr, of New Bremen.

To be eligible for the part-time dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least six but not more than 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

Among the students who made the part-time dean’s list were Samantha Nicole Rhoades, of Minster; Austin James Cordonnier, Sophie Francis, Hanna Heitkamp, Ashley Scott and Olivia Nicole Vallandingham, of Russia; and Lydia Mae Zimpfer, of Sidney.