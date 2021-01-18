Feb. 1 deadline to buy dog licenses

SIDNEY — Shelby County Auditor Amy L Berning is reminding all dog owners of the upcoming deadline to renew their dog licenses for 2021. Due to Jan. 31 fallingbon a Sunday, the last day to purchase renewal tags this year is Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, without penalty. All revenue generated from the sale of dog tags is used for the operation of the Shelby County Animal Shelter.

A dog license may be purchased several ways: At the Auditor’s Office, 129 E. Court St, Sidney, Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon; Animal Shelter, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney, Monday’s through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; online at: www.shelbycountyauditors.com ; or at various satellite agencies throughout the county. Visit the website for a complete list of satellite locations.

Per Ohio Law, if a dog license is not purchased by the statutory deadline, a penalty is applied equal to the amount of the license.

“We offer three styles of fasteners to accommodate various collar styles. Please make sure your dogs wear their license at all times. It is their ticket home if they become lost,” said Berning.