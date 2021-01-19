COVID-19 can’t stop Valentine’s Day giveaway

SIDNEY — The COVID-19 pandemic can’t stop the Sidney Daily New’ annual Valentine’s Day Contest.

Four special words — and none of them having anything to do with the pandemic — will help readers of the Sidney Daily News win prizes in a Valentine’s Day Hunt to make the day even more special.

The Sidney Daily News will begin the contest, Wednesday, Jan. 20. Weekly winners will be announced and prizes awarded thanks to local businesses who are sponsoring the contest. All people entering the contest will be eligible for the grand prize — a sofas donated by Goffena Furniture & Mattress Store.

“We want our readers to have an extra special Valentine’s Day,” said Sidney Daily News General Manager Natalie Buzzard. “We encourage all of our readers to find the weekly secret word and try to win a prize.”

A secret word will be published in the Wednesday newspapers on Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3 and 10. An entry form along with the special word will be published in the newspapers. The reader must then find the special word which will appear at the end of an article in the Wednesday newspaper. At the end of the story, the following sentence will appear: “The secret word for today is …” with that week’s word.

Prizes will be awarded by drawing winners’ names from all correct entries submitted each week. Prizes have been donated by the following businesses: Goffena Furniture & Mattress Store, Shelby County Fair, Clancy’s Sidney Body Car Star,Ron & Nita’s, Wiford Jewelers, Gateway Arts Council, Ivy Garland Senior Center of Shelby County,Dekkers Flowers, Twisted Discounts, Rolling Hills Skyline Chili, Landings of Sidney,Mojitos, New Bremen Coffee Company, Winans, The Inn Between and Allison’s Custom Jewelry.

Entry forms, along with the page number the secret word appears on, must be turned in at the newspaper, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, by 5 p.m. Friday for that week’s contest. No copies of the entry form will be accepted. Only one entry per person per week will be permitted. The newspaper is not responsible for misdirected mail or illegible entries.

“The weekly prize winners will be announced in the following Wednesday’s ad along with the new secret word for the week,” said Buzzard. “We will be notifying the winners so they can collect their prizes.”

All entries will be eligible for the grand prize. Each person who enters the contest every week will have four entries in the drawing for the grand prize.

Employees and immediate family members of AIM Media Midwest and the Sidney Daily News are not eligible for the contest.