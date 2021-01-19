125 Years

January 19, 1896

A meeting of some of the citizens in Sidney interested in the new electric railroad between this city and St. Marys was held last night. It was decided the line should be built and arrangements be made to push the line through the formation of a company under the articles of incorporation issued to the Sidney Electric Railway Co. about a year ago. This company was incorporated with a capital stock of $100,000, with Charles Timeous, I.H. Thedieck, John Loughlin, William Piper and John H. Wagner as incorporators.

———

Ethel A. Schoaff at her home last night entertained the Cooking Club. Refreshments were served to the following members, Amelia Davies, Hattie Cummins, Bertha McLean, Mable Kay, Edna Shaw, Julia Kay, Carrie Kah, Ethel Schoaff, Elsie Klute, and Jennie Rostron.

100 Years

January 19, 1921

A meeting of the subscribers and stockholders of the Shelby County Hospital Association was held in the court room last evening with a large attendance. H.W. Wagner acted as chairman, and H.K. Forsyth as secretary. A code of regulations was adopted and the following trustees named: Mrs. W.O. Amann, Emerson Deam, W.A. Graham, Frank Baughman, one year; W.E. Kilborne, E.E. Kah, L.E. Marrs, two years; W.H. Wagner, Charles Richards, Mrs. H.W. Robinson, three years. The trustees will hold their first meeting this week.

———

The home of W.M. Crozier on South Main avenue was heavily damaged by fire this morning. The roof of the residence was heavily enveloped in flames when firemen arrived. Mrs. Crozier, who is ill, was carried from the burning home to a nearby residence of Charles Given.

75 Years

January 19, 1946

The Shelby County Saddle club will be headed by Harry Stang, of Botkins as president, during the coming year, elected to that office at the annual meeting. Harold DeVelvis was named vice president; Tom Hussey, treasurer; and Jim Rhoades, secretary. Recently organized, the saddle group plans to meet each month.

———

A warning of crack down on traffic violators was sounded today by Mayor W.W. Wheeler and Chief of Police William O’Leary. The warning called for proper observance by the driving public of traffic lights, flasher lights, stop signs and no parking signs.

50 Years

January 19, 1971

The fourth annual membership drive was launched Monday night by the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA with the objective of raising $20,325 to finance Y programs through the current year.

Seventy-two driver workers turned out for the kick-off meetings at the Sidney American Legion Hall. Y President Tom Watkins told campaign workers that the membership campaign is critical to the future of the Y and hopes for a new Y building.

Serving as division chairman will be: Thomas Given, Virginia Matz, Charles C. Williams, William Lonsbury, Robert Burns, Herbert McVicker and Paul Gahagan.

25 Years

January 19, 1996

Despite the worst weather in recent years, there is plenty of activity these days at Shelby Oaks Golf Course. The action isn’t out on the fairways, it’s indoors where construction crews are putting the finishing touches on a major addition to the facility.

The major component of the project is the construction of The Oaks Club, an 8,000-square-foot banquet/reception hall.

Shelby Oaks Pro-Manager Rob Fridley said Ferguson Construction workers are in the final stages of completing the project. The facility will make its debut with a post-holiday party for Sidney Truck and Storage on Feb. 17.

———

Businessman and inventor Ralph J. Stolle, 91, died at his SanMarGale Farm residence in Lebanon on Saturday, Jan 13, 1996.

Mr. Stolle founded the Stolle Corp. in 1923 in Cincinnati. He moved the company to Sidney in 1934, locating his first plant here at the corner of Park Street and Oak Avenue.

The Stolle Corp. developed the Easy Open Can Lid now known as the “pop top” and the machinery for its production. Stolle Can machinery is in use throughout the world.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

