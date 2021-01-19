Cause of Fifth Avenue fire undetermined

SIDNEY — The cause of a Monday evening house fire on Fifth Avenue has been ruled undetermined at this time by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services received a report of a house fire at 312 Fifth Ave. on Jan. 18, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. Dispatch advised the structure was fully involved with fire.

The first units on the scene reported heavy fire to the rear of the structure, owned by Jay R. Higgins. The occupants were found outside of the structure and reported no one was in the house. Police on scene removed a pet from the home, but unfortunately it did not survive.

Firefighters utilized a transitional attack by first extinguishing fire from the exterior of the structure and then entering to complete extinguishment. A search of the structure confirmed no other pets or occupants were in the house.

DP&L secured the electric to the structure and Vectren locked out the gas meter.

Mutual aid was received from Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Perry-Port Salem EMS.

The damage is estimated at $60,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents.

No injuries occurred to any civilians or firefighters during the incident.