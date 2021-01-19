Sidney Apostic Temple to host blood drive

SIDNEY — The Sidney Apostolic Temple will host a Blood Donor Awareness Month blood drive Thursday, Jan. 28, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies, and a free t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donor also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.