Anna to crown king, queen

ANNA — Anna High School will crown a homecoming queen and king Friday, Jan. 22, after the varsity basketball game vs Houston. The high school students have participated in various activities for Spirit Week including Flannel Day, Pop Culture Day, Throwback Thursday and Pajama Day. The student body has nominated their peers to vie for the title of queen and king.

Queen candidates are Ally Barhorst, daughter of Brad and Jana Barhorst; Brynn Billing, daughter of Jess and Jessica Billing; Megan Dieckmann, daughter of Jay and Dana Dieckmann; Ella Doseck, daughter of Keith and Kathy Doseck; Riley Gaydosh, daughter of Dave and Tricia Gaydosh, and Mary Landis, daughter of Mark and Amy Landis.

King candidates are Isaac Egbert, son of Scott and Kris Egbert; Ben Kovacs, son of Kenneth and Beth Kovacs; Isaiah Masteller, son of Marie Masteller; Isaac McDermott, son of Jim and Deb McDermott; Jacob Robinson, son of Jon and Roseann Robinson; and Dylan Seigle, son of Jim and Amanda Seigle.