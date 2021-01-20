125 Years

January 20, 1896

The famous Walter Damrosch Opera company, with 160 members, passed through here on the Big Four railroad yesterday afternoon. The company was on a special train of eight cars and was on its way from Indianapolis, Ind. To Detroit, Mich.

———

Dr. Kahle, of Lima, a member of the State Board of Health, was in Sidney yesterday inspecting the water supply of this city. He took a sample of the water from the new well at the waterworks plant and sent it away for analysis.

100 Years

January 20, 1921

Rain, freezing on the sidewalks and paved streets, played havoc about the city this afternoon and it was almost impossible to operate autos, drive horses or walk on the slippery streets and sidewalks. A number of horses here reported to have fallen and were injured. A number of autos were also damaged by skidding against the curb in making turns.

———

Up to the present time $6,000 in stock has been subscribed for the establishment of a hospital. The subscription blanks have been placed in the hands of the trustees and any person desiring to subscribe for stock can secure blanks from any of these individuals.

75 Years

January 20, 1946

The Monarch Machine Tool Co. will be host tomorrow to editors of a score of the country’s leading technical and trade journals coming here for a preview of the new turning machines which Monarch engineers have developed for the post-war market. Monarch officials reported reconversion of the plant from war to peacetime production is nearly complete.

———

A business transaction of interest to residents of the western section of the county was revealed today when Jesse Simon, of Russia, announced the sale of his restaurant and soft drink operation to his two nephews, Leslie and Harold Simon. They will take over next week. The former owner has operated this business in the village for the past 23 years.

50 Years

January 20, 1971

It’s a State ‘A’ cage poll, but the most important switch was effected in Shelby county, where Fort Loramie wrested first place from the Lehman Cavaliers in the Associated Press’ weekly ratings.

Without a doubt, the board which rates the various AP state nominees, was influenced by Fort Loramie’s splendid 14-0 record, that gave the Redskins a first-place count of 144 points.

———

Contests are being held in Shelby, Miami and Darke counties to select a name for the proposed tri-county community college.

Shelby Countians who want to submit an appropriate name are asked to send suggestions to the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce office, according to George Sponseller, executive vice president of the chamber. After the contest deadline, the chamber’s education committee headed by Mark Wells will meet to judge the three best names, Sponseller said.

The three top names selected in Shelby County will then be given to the board of trustees of the proposed college, along with three names each from Darke and Miami counties, on Feb. 11, Sponseller said. The trustees will decide the final name.

25 Years

January 20, 1996

Kris Ambos of Sidney described it this way: “shaking like a leaf in a hurricane.”

That was the feeling he got as he approached the release point on rubbery legs on his last ball at Holiday Lanes last Thursday.

He had already rolled 11 strikes in a row, surviving a shaky third frame when his ball went to the left. All he had left was to throw one more strike to reach the pinnacle of bowling, the 300 game.

When the last ball left his hand, he knew it wasn’t one of his best. It hit too close to the middle of the lane and was headed in the left of the head pin. “It barely hit the head pin,” Ambos said.

But luck was with him on that last ball. He got enough action out of the pins so that none of them were left standing. Then the celebrating began.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

