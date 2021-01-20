NIU announces fall 2020 dean’s list

DeKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University announced its fall 2020 dean’s list students.

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Among the students who made the dean’s list was Versailles High School graduate Brooke Stonebraker, who is studying art studio-design and media arts