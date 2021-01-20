Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:23 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 14400 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

-11:07 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at state Route 29 at Johnston Road.

TUESDAY

-11:13 p.m.: burglary in progress. A burglary in progress was reported in the 100 block of Red Bud Circle.

-8:24 p.m.: domestic violence. Deputies responded to the report of domestic incident.

-5:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 100 block of Back 40 Drive.

–5:22 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at mile marker 103 on Interstate 75.

-4:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 16700 block of Lock Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:34 a.m.

Nicholas A. Wheeler, 23, of West Milton, was traveling eastbound on Mason Road approaching the intersection of Pasco Montra Road and when he attempted to stop at the posted stop sign but slid on the snow covered roadway, went through the intersection sliding sideways and then hit a mailbox at a property in the 8900 block of Mason Road in Port Jefferson.

• Matthew Allen Kiser, 30, of Piqua, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:43 a.m.

Kiser was traveling westbound on West Mason Road when he went left of center due to the snow covered road, he told deputies, and continued off the south side of the roadway and hit a culvert. When deputies arrived on scene, Kiser had already left the scene. He later called into the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to explain what happened.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:12 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-5:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

