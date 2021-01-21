125 Years

January 21, 1896

Councill met in special session last evening to hear those charges against Fireman Scott Kelley that led to his suspension. Mr. Kelley changed his plea to guilty and apologized to council for his conduct. Fire Chief Kendall, who had filed the charges, then stated that in view of the apology and Mr. Kelley’s ability as a fireman, he would recommend he be reinstated. Council then approved his dismissal from the force and recommended that Mr. Kelley be named to fill the vacancy until the next meeting of council, when Mr. Kelley would be reappointed.

———

John Patterson, of Cridersville, has purchased the Wagner House barber shop from Tony Altenbach. Mr. Altenbach will move to Dayton.

100 Years

January 21, 1921

The trustees of the Shelby County Memorial Hospital association held a meeting yesterday afternoon and elected the following officers: W.H. Wagner, president; W.E. Kilborn, vice president; Emerson Deam, secretary; and W.A. Graham, treasurer

———

Dr. A.W. Reddish received a letter from Adam Miller, of Dayton, a former well-known Sidney resident, enclosing a draft for $10 with best wishes for the success of the Memorial hospital. He also pledged $10 a year for four more years, making $50 in all. This is the first contribution of this type for the new hospital.

———

A committee for the relief of the poor and needy of Shelby county has been organized with Rev. W.B. Love, president; Rev. Father Augustine Fortman, vice president; Rev. R. Wobus, secretary; and L.M. Studevant, treasurer.

75 Years

January 21, 1946

Seven hundred and fifty Knights of Columbus from the Ohio 20th district, assembled in Sidney for the Memorial class initiation in which 84 candidates were received into the order. Minster, St. Henry, Versailles and Greenville, with Sidney sponsored the Memorial class in tribute to four members of the councils who made the supreme sacrifice during World War II. Honorable T.J. Duffy, past supreme director from Columbus, gave the address.

———

A new business partnership was revealed today, when it was announced that John E. Kiser is joining his father John B. Kiser in the operation of the meat market and grocery at 229 West Poplar street. The younger man, third generation of the family to enter this type of business, recently returned from five years of military service.

50 Years

January 21, 1971

One new deputy and one not-so-new deputy are doing full-time duty for the Shelby County sheriff’s department.

The new deputy is Norman Jolliff, 38, of Piqua, who replaces Vic Elliott. The latter resigned this week to take a job with the Pepsi Cola Co. at Lima.

The not-so-new deputy is John Lenhart of R.R. 1, Jackson Center, who replaces former Sgt. Herman Deiters Jr. Deiters resigned in November to take a job with the county common pleas court. Lenhart, who has worked both full and part-time for the department during the past few years, has agreed to full-time for time duty on an indefinite basis, Sheriff Don Laws said today.

———

Welfare assistance in Shelby County could total nearly $800,000 in 1971, County Welfare Director Marion Francis today reported financial assistance to the poor totaled $558,000 last year and he estimates expenditures in six programs this year at $790,000, an increase of $232,000.

The welfare office in Sidney lists 376 cases involving 397 adults and 456 children – a total of 853 county residents or about 2-1/2 per cent of the county’s 37,746 population, Francis said.

25 Years

January 21, 1996

Bob Burns of Sidney was honored Tuesday for his community service as the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner.

Burns received the Zenith Community Service Award for his outstanding and dedicated service to the community through involvement in numerous community, church and civic organizations, Chamber officials said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

