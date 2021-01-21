BBBS receives Monarch Machine Tool Company Legacy Fund grant

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County recently received a grant from the Monarch Machine Tool Company Legacy Fund of The Community Foundation of Shelby County. The grant will help offset the cost involved in matching Littles with adult role model mentors referred to as Bigs.

One-to-one matches between Bigs and Littles truly empower youth and strengthen communities. Professional staff from Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully build and support each match, and ensure it meets the strictest standards. Agencies strive for matches that are not only safe and well suited to each child’s needs, but also harmonious and built to last. The entire matching process, from the initial screening to the final pairing — and beyond.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the country’s largest evidence-based mentoring organization, and is committed to continuously evaluating and improving the quality of the services we provide to youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters evaluates their programming at the match level, agency level, and national level.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County was founded in 1977 to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. The non-profit agency relies on United Way funding, grants, financial contributions, and fundraisers to support their ongoing efforts to mentor at-risk youth. Their next major fundraisers, Bowl for Kids’ Sake and Duck Derby are both great ways to support the services that are provided by the local agency.

To find out more about these two events as well as how to make a big difference in the life of a child, either through volunteering, financial contribution, event sponsorship, or event participation; please contact the agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.