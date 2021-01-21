Art quilts by Maxine S. Thomas on display at Hayner Center

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to host Quilting Through Time, an exhibit featuring more than 30 art quilts by Ohio artist Maxine S. Thomas. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 14. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Thomas is a textile artist who uses yardage, threads, and dyes to create the fabrics she uses to paint her textile art pieces. She specializes in art quilts for the home and commercial commissions. Thomas has displayed her work in juried shows, invitational shows and solo exhibitions in the United States and around the world. Thomas’ work has been published in three volumes and is in the collection of a major mid-western university, an international foundation, as well as private collections of art lovers throughout the United States. For more information about Thomas and her art visit https://maxinethomasarts.com/.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

The Hayner Center is striving to provide a safe environment for all guests, volunteers and staff by following the directives provided to them by the governor of Ohio and the local Miami County Health Department. Masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing are required for all Hayner guests. Groups of 10 or more should call before they visit.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.