CareFlight transports 2 after crash

SIDNEY — A Dayton man and woman were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after a single-vehicle rollover crash on state Route 47 Thursday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on state Route 47, just past Tawawa Maplewood Road, in Salem Township on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7:49. According to the crash report, Nakia Jasson White, 45, of Dayton, was traveling westbound on state Route 47 and when negotiating the curve to the right, he went left of center within the curve, then back to the right and then off the right side of the roadway. White over-corrected and went back to the left of the roadway, but his tires caught the edge of the road, causing his vehicle to overturn twice before coming to a stop on all four tires in the middle of the road.

White and his passenger Megan Nicole Taylor, 20, of Dayton, both had to be extricated by mechanical means, the crash report said.

White and Taylor were both taken to Dayton by CareFlight.

Taylor’s dark blue 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe was towed from the scene by Wrecker’s Towing.