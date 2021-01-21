Piqua trooper loses battle with COVID

PIQUA — Trooper Bradley Huffman of the Piqua District Licensing and Commercial Standards Unit passed away Wednesday night after being hospitalized for the past two weeks.

Huffman began experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, quarantined and ultimately tested positive for the virus.

He remained on quarantine and was transported to the hospital after his health declined rapidly. He spent just over two weeks in the hospital prior to passing.

Huffman served the residents of Ohio for more than 23 years. He served at both the Xenia post and the Piqua District Commercial Enforcement Unit during his career.