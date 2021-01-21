Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:11 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 1300 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-4:04 p.m.: contempt. Danial Joseph Bancroft, 54, of Sidney, was arrested on an active contempt warrant.

-11:44 a.m.: contempt. Douglas M. Plotts, 25, at large, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-9:51 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 600 block of East Parkwood Street.

-9:37 a.m.: probation violation. Terrill D. Garrett, 30, of Xenia, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant.

-midnight: simple assault. Danielle Renee Purdy, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

SUNDAY

-9:39 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

Dec. 10

-5:40 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of a title/registration and a military ID were reported at Buffalo Wild Wings on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Marvin K. Hickman, 79, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:07 p.m.

Hickman was operating a Sidney City Schools bus westbound on state Route 29 when its passenger’s side mirror hit the driver’s side mirror of a parked semi in the 100 block of East Court Street that is owned by Brinks Inc., of South Bend, Indiana.

• Peyton M. Walker, 18, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:12 p.m.

Walker was traveling northbound on Walnut Avenue when at the intersection of North Street when he failed to see and pulled into the pathway of the westbound vehicle on North Street, driven by Christy B. Hutchinson, 43, of Sidney, causing Hutchinson to hit Walker’s passenger side.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:51 a.m.

Jacob S. Noe, 33, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on state Route 47 at Fourth Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice causing a collision with, Dane E. Rindler, 21, of Sidney, also traveling westbound on state Route 47 approaching Fourth Avenue who also lost control of his vehicle on the ice.

• Jose L. Loza, 63, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:13 a.m.

Loza was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to the icy road conditions, then went off the right side of the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:25 a.m.: medical call. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-12:07 p.m.: medical call. Crews responded to a call.

-12:07 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

