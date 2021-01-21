Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-6:22 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 29 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-1:39 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 100 block of East Court Street in Sidney.

-10:25 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

WEDNESDAY

-11:54 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a shooting complaint in the area of Pasco Montra Road and state Route 706 in Sidney. Nothing was found.

-9:48 p.m.: domestic violence. Deputies responded to reported domestic incident.

-4:03 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 11800 block of Fair Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

