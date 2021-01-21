The new electronic billboard and “Welcome to Sidney Home of Wilson Health” sign located at the intersection of Michigan Street and 4th Avenue is almost finished. The sign is built on Wilson Health property and the sign is owned by Kenjoh Outdoor Advertising. Letters were placed on the sign by NCI Signs, LLC. A depiction of the Big Four Bridge can be seen between the electronic billboard and the “welcome” sign. Plants will later be placed around the sign.

The new electronic billboard and “Welcome to Sidney Home of Wilson Health” sign located at the intersection of Michigan Street and 4th Avenue is almost finished. The sign is built on Wilson Health property and the sign is owned by Kenjoh Outdoor Advertising. Letters were placed on the sign by NCI Signs, LLC. A depiction of the Big Four Bridge can be seen between the electronic billboard and the “welcome” sign. Plants will later be placed around the sign. A final piece of the sign still needs to be attached to the very top of the billboard as well.