125 Years

January 22, 1896

For the fox drive held near Loramies yesterday, there were more than 500 people in attendance. The drive, however, failed to snare any foxes. In fact, none were even seen.

The annual report of Health Officer LeFevre, M.D. shows there were 70 deaths in the town during the past year. This is 12 more than in 1894. There was a total of 111 births reported during the year, 10 less than reported for 1894, and 17 less than the number in 1893.

100 Years

January 22, 2021

An enthusiastic meeting was held in the common pleas court room this afternoon for the purpose of organizing the Shelby County Cooperative Livestock Shippers Association. The court room was crowded. Dr. Potter, of Delaware, was present and explained the plan of organization.

At a meeting of the War Chest committee held last evening, the Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association, through its president and secretary, presented a communication asking that an endowment of $10,000 be set aside toward the maintenance of a Shelby county Memorial hospital. At the present time the War Chest committee has a balance of approximately $12,600 contributed for war relief activities. The committee took the request under advisement and will seek to learn the desires of the contributors to the War Chest fund.

75 Years

January 22, 1946

Future plans for the reconstruction of the Forsythe Dairy at Lockington, completely destroyed by fire yesterday morning with a loss estimated at $10,000, have not been completed it was stated today by a member of the Forsythe family. The fire, one of the largest in Lockington’s history, for a time threatened to spread to the home of Delmar Shoffner and to the rest of the village. It was finally contained by a bucket brigade. The village has no fire department.

Members of the Sidney Kiwanis club were given an interesting description of the formation and operation of the United Nations organization when they had Dr. John S. Moore, of Dayton, as speaker for their regular weekly luncheon meeting yesterday.

50 Years

January 22, 1971

MINSTER – Minster-Jackson township fire department has named Virgil Arling president and Norman Bertke, vice president.

Other officers are Paul Moorman, secretary, and Bud Winner, Virgil Arling, Don Lampert, Urban Kramer and Norman Bertke, members of the executive committee. The department re-named Linie Hausfeld as chief and Virgil Arling, assistant chief.

For Fort Loramie in the past Anna has spoiled things worse than hot weather and flies. But not this year.

The Redkins clinched at least a share of the Shelby County League title by bumping host Anna, 75-67, Friday night. The victory also extends Loramie’s winning streak to fifteen straight.

25 Years

January 22, 1996

NEW YORK (AP) – Phil Donahue, who pioneered the audience- and issue-driven talk show, only to see his ratings yield to lowbrow imitators and trashy topics, is calling it quits.

“Donahue,” a Peabody and 20-time national Emmy Award winner seen in more than 45 countries, will continue through the end of the season.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

