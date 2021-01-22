Shelby County’s COVID-19 occurrence rate drops

SIDNEY – After having the highest occurrence rate of COVID-19 cases in the state last week, Shelby County fell 10 spots to No. 11 this week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

From Jan. 6 to Jan. 19, Shelby County reported 352 new cases of COVID-19. The county has 724.4 cases per 100,000 residents during that two-week span, which is down from 1,092.8 cases per 100,000 people reported last week.

Among Ohio’s 88 counties, Fayette (872.9), Clermont (869.6), Pickaway (853.6), Monroe (805.6), Huron (804.9), Muskingum (793.4), Brown (780.5), Warren (764.7), Lawrence (761.8) and Fairfield (748.2) now have a higher occurrence rate than Shelby County.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,194 cases of COVID-19 with 131 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. The county saw an increase of eight hospitalizations since last week.

There are 3,479 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 694 active cases.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 849,704 cases of COVID-19 with 44,315 hospitalizations, 6,465 intensive care admissions and 10,518 deaths.

During Thursday’s press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine announced there were 7,271 new cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the state in the previous 24 hours. That’s above the 21-day average of 7,111 cases.

Ohio also reported 306 new hospitalizations, which is up from the 21-day average of 285. There were 35 new ICU admissions, which is up from the 21-day average of 28. Ohio also reported 109 new deaths, which is up from the 21-day average of 74.

The United States surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University reported.

In Shelby County, 1,475 people have received a COVID-19 vaccination, which is 3.04% of the population. Statewide, 500,176 people have been vaccinated, which is 4.28% of the population.

Vaccines are available for select populations including health care workers, EMS personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. This week vaccinations became available to Ohioans 80 and older, and next week Ohioans 75 and older will become eligible to receive a vaccine.

Local vaccine providers include Kroger Pharmacy (866-211-5320), the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department (937-498-7249) and Wilson Health (937-498-2311).

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and http://www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org/.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

