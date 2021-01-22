New life for an old floor

Cecil Steele, of Sidney, sands down the wood boards of the upstairs kitchen at Ross Historical Center on Friday, Jan. 22. Steele and other volunteers removed old linoleum tiles that had covered the floor for 50 years. They then sanded off the old glue on the wood. The next step will be to seal the wood against moisture and apply a stain. The volunteers were surprised to see what good condition the wood was still in. The work is part of the perpetual upkeep of the old building.

Cecil Steele, of Sidney, sands down the wood boards of the upstairs kitchen at Ross Historical Center on Friday, Jan. 22. Steele and other volunteers removed old linoleum tiles that had covered the floor for 50 years. They then sanded off the old glue on the wood. The next step will be to seal the wood against moisture and apply a stain. The volunteers were surprised to see what good condition the wood was still in. The work is part of the perpetual upkeep of the old building. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN012321Sanding.jpg Cecil Steele, of Sidney, sands down the wood boards of the upstairs kitchen at Ross Historical Center on Friday, Jan. 22. Steele and other volunteers removed old linoleum tiles that had covered the floor for 50 years. They then sanded off the old glue on the wood. The next step will be to seal the wood against moisture and apply a stain. The volunteers were surprised to see what good condition the wood was still in. The work is part of the perpetual upkeep of the old building. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News