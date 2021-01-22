A helping hand

Justin Neu, of Sidney, grabs a box of sweet potatoes to load into a waiting SUV during a food distribution event held by Agape Distribution, West Ohio Food Bank, Shelby County United Way, Ohio National Guard members and other groups at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Jan. 21. Anyone in need was allowed to drive through and stock up on food. Neu is an Alpha Center employee.

Justin Neu, of Sidney, grabs a box of sweet potatoes to load into a waiting SUV during a food distribution event held by Agape Distribution, West Ohio Food Bank, Shelby County United Way, Ohio National Guard members and other groups at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Jan. 21. Anyone in need was allowed to drive through and stock up on food. Neu is an Alpha Center employee. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SDN012221FoodDist.jpg Justin Neu, of Sidney, grabs a box of sweet potatoes to load into a waiting SUV during a food distribution event held by Agape Distribution, West Ohio Food Bank, Shelby County United Way, Ohio National Guard members and other groups at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Jan. 21. Anyone in need was allowed to drive through and stock up on food. Neu is an Alpha Center employee. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News